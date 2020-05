Colorado faces $3.3 billion hit to 2020-21 budget due to COVID-19, analysts forecast Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:50s - Published 2 days ago Colorado faces $3.3 billion hit to 2020-21 budget due to COVID-19, analysts forecast Colorado lawmakers are looking at a budget shortfall of about $3.3 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year including carryover from this year due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Legislative Council Staff economic forecast released Tuesday. 0

THE STATE IS FEELING THE PINCHAS WELL DEALING WITH MASSIVEBUDGET CUTS THAT COULD IMPACTTHINGS LIKE EDUCATION.Anne: THE STATE IS ALMOST OUT OFMONEY TO PAY UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE.THE SOLUTION TO KEEPINGUNEMPLOYMENT FUNDED COULD MEAN ABIGGER STRAIN ON ALREADYSTRUGGLING BUSINESSES.DENVER 7'S MEGHAN LOPEZ SHOWS USJUST HOW DEEP A HOLE THE STATEIS IN AND WHERE IT'S LOOKING FORMONEY.





