Idaho News 6 wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Saving Idaho's Salmon series Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:13s - Published 6 hours ago Idaho News 6 wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Saving Idaho's Salmon series Idaho News 6 has received it's second regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Idaho News 6 wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Saving Idaho's Salmon series NUMBER OF CHINOOKSALMON RETURNINGTO IDAHO WASALARMINGLY LOW.ANGLERS WERELOCKED OUT OFFISHING SEASONS ONSOME RIVERS, ANDENVIRONMENTALISTSWERE SOUNDING THEALARM.AND JUST AS IT WASBECOMING CLEARTHAT THE SALMONRETURNS OF 2019WOULD BEHISTORICALLY LOW,CONVERSATIONSABOUT BREECHINGDAMS FOR SALMONWERE BECOMINGMORE COMMON.MANY WERESURPRISED TO HEARREPUBLICANREPRESENTATIVEMIKE SIMPSON SAYTHAT BREECHINGFOUR DAMS ON THELOWER SNAKE RIVERIN WASHINGTONSTATE WASPOSSIBLE.LAST SPRING ANDSUMMER, IDAHOBACK ROADSREPORTER STEVELIEBENTHALCOVERED MORETHAN TWOTHOUSAND MILESAROUND THENORTHWEST,PRODUCING A SERIESOF REPORTS ONIDAHO'S SALMONCRISIS, SOMETIMESWITH CHIEFPHOTOGRAPHERDOUG LOCK SMITH INTOW, ANDSOMETIMES ON HISOWN.THAT WORK IS NOWBEING RECOGNIZEDBY THE RADIOTELEVISION NEWSDIGITAL ASSOCIATION,WITH THE 2019EDWARD R MURROWAWARD FORCONTINUINGCOVERAGE.WE ARE VERY PROUDOF THE WORK STEVEAND DOUG HAVEDONE TO KEEPIDAHOANS INFORMEDOF THE CRITICALDECISIONSREGARDING SALMONCONSERVATION ANDHOW IT TIES TO THEECONOMY AND THEENVIRONMENT.IN 2019, IDAHO NEWS6 WON IT'S FIRSTEDWARD R. MURROWAWARD FOR THEHOUR-LONG SPECIAL"FINDING HOPE:IDAHO'S OPIOIDCRISIS."