Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rand Paul Pushes Back Against Anthony Fauci On Coronavirus Advice

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Rand Paul Pushes Back Against Anthony Fauci On Coronavirus Advice

Rand Paul Pushes Back Against Anthony Fauci On Coronavirus Advice

Sen.

Rand Paul pushed back against public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci over the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I don’t think you’re the one person who gets to make a decision.” Paul questions the accuracy of models predicting the pandemic’s path and thinks it’s a mistake to not reopen schools.

Fauci said: “I think we’d better be careful that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects.” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases then said he’s simply there to advise on health and nothing more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rand Paul dings Fauci during testimony, tells him ‘you are not the end all'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday during a Senate Health Committee...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Rand Paul Slams Fauci for ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Coronavirus Response: ‘Huge Mistake’ if Schools Don’t Reopen

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday Senate hearing for a...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HighLordSheriff

ME Champion RT @atrupar: Fauci pushes back on Rand Paul's demand that schools reopen: "We don't know everything about this virus, and we really ought t… 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fauci tells Congress U.S. outbreak not yet under control [Video]

Fauci tells Congress U.S. outbreak not yet under control

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:31Published
Watch Exchange Between Rand Paul And Dr. Fauci At Coronavirus Hearing [Video]

Watch Exchange Between Rand Paul And Dr. Fauci At Coronavirus Hearing

The Senate held a hearing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 07:23Published