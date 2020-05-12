Rand Paul Pushes Back Against Anthony Fauci On Coronavirus Advice

Sen.

Rand Paul pushed back against public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci over the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I don’t think you’re the one person who gets to make a decision.” Paul questions the accuracy of models predicting the pandemic’s path and thinks it’s a mistake to not reopen schools.

Fauci said: “I think we’d better be careful that we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects.” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases then said he’s simply there to advise on health and nothing more.