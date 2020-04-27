Congress looking to send another round of stimulus checks to Americans

Like the first round of payments approved by Congress in March, new proposal calls for giving $1,200 to those earning up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to couples without dependents making double that before phasing

11... over a month after the first stimulus check was sent out by the federal government.... democratic law makers in washington presented a new stimulues bill that would give even more money to americans.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live here in the studio to break it all down.

Chynna-- this new*three trillion dolalr stimulus bill will give americans even more money then the cares act that passed back in march.

Families could recieve a 12-hundred dollars per dependant...maxing at three dependants.

Here are the other main take aways from the bill dubbed the heros act.

The bill outlines americans recieving less than 75- thousand dollars a year will recieve another 12-hundred dollar check... 24-hundred would go to couples... families will get 12-hundred dollars per depedent.

Unemployment benefits would be extended from july to january...*and a 200 billion dollar fund would provide essential workers with hazard pay.

Oregon senator jeff merkley tweeted out this repsonse.

People can and should debate particulars of the house bill.

But what shouldn't be up for debate is whether congress will take action in the face of a plague that is killing americans and crushing people's lives.

When it comes to the republican response... well chynna... they say its dead on arrival.

They argue another round of emergency funding is not yet needed as states begin to reopen.

Reporting live in the studio connnor mccacrthy