Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:24s - Published
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population

India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, country's factory output, Manu Sharma’s release in Jessica Lal case and more.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SANJEEVINC1

Aryan Inc RT @htTweets: India’s factory output shrank by a record 16.7% in March as economic activity came to a standstill because of ongoing nationw… 14 minutes ago

envecologic

ENVECOLOGIC - Spearheading Sustainable Growth India’s Index of Industrial Production shrinks 16.5% as factory output plummeted to a record low amid #lockdown https://t.co/BqTkqgP1PW 2 hours ago

TANMOYBOURI3

TANMOY BOURI RT @thehindubiz: India’s factory output plummeted to record lows in March, with the Index of Industrial Production contracting 16.7% due to… 3 hours ago

rkg2222

RAM KUMAR GUPTA India's factory output shrank by 16.7% in March 4 hours ago

Subhayan_ism

𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙮 15. Industry was closed for just 10 days in March due to #lockdownindia & #industrialproduction fell by the biggest… https://t.co/EYs7x8u1XX 5 hours ago

thehindubiz

The Hindu Business India’s factory output plummeted to record lows in March, with the Index of Industrial Production contracting 16.7%… https://t.co/K7XUYQE6jL 7 hours ago

TheSRoy

Soumitra Roy India's factory output shrank by a record 16.7% in March. April stats yet to come, and in all likelihood to be wors… https://t.co/Sizy5oXRuH 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India begins lockdown of entire country [Video]

India begins lockdown of entire country

A fifth of the world's population has been locked down in India to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:52Published