Coronavirus survivor encouraging others to donate blood today

A local man who survived the Coronavirus is now encouraging others to donate blood during a blood drive with OneBlood Wednesday.

HE'S ASKING FOR YOUR HELP.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVESTEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS LIVE ATTHE WELLNESS JAR IN NORTH PALMBEACH TO TELL US HOW YOU COULDPOSSIBLY SAVE A LIFE.DONATING BLOOD IS CRITICALRIGHT NOW TO KEEP THE NATIONBLOOD SUPPLY GOING DURINGTHESE TOUGH TIMES WHEN SO MANYBLOOD DRIVES WERE CANCELLEDBECAUSE OF BUSINESSES CLOSING.SO THE WELLNESS JAR MEDICALSPA STEPPED UP TO HOST A BLOODDRIVE WITH A SPECIAL GUEST.MIKE MANGUS IS A CORONAVIRUSSURVIVOR.

HE WAS THE FIRSTPATIENT ADMITTED TO JUPITERMEDICAL CENTER AND FOUGHT ATOUGH BATTLE AGAINST THEVIRUS.

AFTER HE RECOVERED..MANGUS DONATED HIS PLASMATHROUGH ONEBLOOD TO BE USED TOHELP TREAT OTHER PATIENTSFIGHTING THE VIRUS.

WHILETODAYDONATIONS ONLY..

HE KNOWS JUSTHOW IMPORTANT THAT IS FOROTHERS.THE BLOOD DRIVE RUNS FROM 8 TO1 HERE AT THE WELLNESS JAR.THEY PREFER YOU MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT TO HELP WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING BUT WALK-INS ARE ALSO WELCOME.

WEHAVE THE INFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE WPTV DOT COM.A NEW CORONAVIRUS TESTING SIIS OPENING IN WELLINGTON.THAT'S HAPPENING TODAY AT