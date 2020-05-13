Jury Pool will stay closed for the summer of 2020

Unfortunately, they came to the conclusion that it just wasn't feasible to safely open.

Due to fears of spreading covid-19, parks departments and public pools are having to make a tough choice of whether to open or close for the 20-20 seas caleb saylor is live in new haven to explain why one of the areas largest public pools will be empty this year.

Caleb?jury pool brings in people from all over the county, from ohio and some from michigan as well, but those planning to travel to the new haven pool this summer will have to find somewhere else to go.

From memorial day weekend through mid-august, you can usually find droves of people hanging out at jury pool.

But the summer of 2020 will be different.

In a unanimous vote, the new haven park board voted to not open jury pool this summer because of covid-19.

New haven parks superintendent mike clendenen said they worked for weeks to come up with a plan, but it was just too difficult to navigate nce we got the final guidelines from the indiana state department of health, e just knew it didn make sense to try to open.

20-25 the plan would allow the pool to have 360 people in at one time, which is 50% capacity for them.

It would also require all staff, including lifeguards, to wear masks and would strongly encourage guests to wear masks when not swimming.

Clendenen believes safely be done.

At least now, he says it gives the 60 to 70 teens they hire each summer the chance to find a new job.

Hate to promise them the possibility of a job in july and then this thing takes a turn for the worse and all things are cancelled.

And her daughters have been visiting the pool for fifteen year the ey believe it right call.

Ou know what, not bummed, only because safe the priority.

I think it probably the best deci right.

Think it we don go there too often anymore.

We used to and i know a lot of people love it, but yeah, safety first i think.

1:03-1:08 and clendenen beli safety first as well.

Hen we look back th august, september, if it appears that year maybe we should have, we could have possibly opened, i can live with that decision of closing.

If we were forced to be open and something went wrong, we had someone get sick...that would be hard to live with.

There are other public pools that are going to open this year like the russell and evelyn fahl aquatics center in columbia city and when i reached out to the fort wayne parks department, a representative said they were still working on their plans for the pools this summer reporting live in new haven, caleb saylor, fox 55 news a map has been created showing the pool closures this summer due to covid-19 that we know of so far.

