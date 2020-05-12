DNC takes first step towards virtual convention

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Democrats are taking the first steps that could lead to virtual voting at their presidential convention.

Yesterday, a party committee decided to allow convention planners to look into alternative voting methods.

