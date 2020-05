Jupiter man skeptical of coronavirus contracts virus, changes opinion

A Jupiter man, who admits he was skeptical that the coronavirus was real, has a new outlook after contracting the virus.

TO TAKE THE CORONAVIRUSSERIOUSLY.

HE ADMITS HE ONCETHOUGHT THE VIRUS WASN'T REAL.NOW HE'S TALKING TO WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S CHRIS GILMOREFROM HIS HOSPITAL BED IN PALMBEACH GARDENS.BRIAN HITCHENS @ :08 - :18CHRIS GILMORE @ 1:35 - 1:47(PKG) AROUND THIS TIME LASTMONTH JUPITER RIDE SHAREDRIVER, BRIAN HITCHENS WAS ASELF PROCLAIMED COVID 19SKEPTIC.

00:05:36 I THOUGHT ITWAS MAYBE THE GOVERNMENT WASTRYING SOMETHING AND IT WASKINDA LIKE THEY THREW IT OUTTHERE TO KINDA DISTRACT US HEHAS THE FACEBOOK POSTS TOPROVE IT DOWNPLAYING THESERIOUSNESS AND STICKING TOHIS FAITH SAYING GOD IS BIGGERTHAN THIS VIRUS WILL EVER BE.00:07:12 I GET UP IN THEMORNING AND PRAY AND TRUST INGOD FOR HIS PROTECTION AND IJUST LEAVE IT AT THAT (BUTTOGETHER) 00:08:06 THERE WEREALL THESE MASKS AND GLOVES ITHOUGHT IT LOOK LIKE AHYSTERIA FAST FORWARD TO THISWEEK AND HITCHENS HAS A WHOLENEW OUTLOOK FROM HIS HOSPITABED AT PALM BEACH GARDENSMEDICAL CENTER AS ACORONAVIRUS POSITIVE PATIENT.00:17:51 ...I DONSEE ANYONE GO THROUGH WHAT IWENT THROUGH HE RECENTLY TOOKTO SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT HISEXPERIENCE - NOW ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO TAKE THE VIRUSSERIOUSLY.

00:12:55 THISWASNANYBODY WAS USING IT WASNSOME MADE UP THING THIS WAS AREAL VIRUS YOU GOTTA TAKESERIOUSLY THIS HITS EVENCLOSER TO HOME FOR HITCHENS.HIS WIFE WAS ADMITTED TO THESAME HOSPITAL AT THE SAME TIFOR CORONAVIRUS.

00:17:34 MYWIFEITWEEKS AND ITCHRIS LOOKLIVE TAG (DAYLIGHT)THEY ARE BOTH STILL HERE ATPALM BEACH GARDENS MEDICALCENTER.

HITCHENS AND HIS WIFEAREN'T ABLE TO SEE EACH OTHERAND NEITHER IS SURE WHENTHEYIT'S NOW 5:-- YOUR NEX