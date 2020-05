Kushner doesn't rule out delaying 2020 election Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:50s - Published 9 minutes ago Kushner doesn't rule out delaying 2020 election Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, refused Tuesday to rule out postponing the presidential election in November. The comment fed directly into Democratic concerns that Trump may use the coronavirus crisis to delay or delegitimize the election, and it contradicted Trump himself. 0

