Direct tax, IT return due date, EPF payment: Govt announces relief amid Covid

As part of the Union government's effort to give a fillip to the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a host of tax-related measures.Tax deducted at source on non-salary income has been reduced by 25%.

Also, the due date of filing Income Tax return for FY 2019-20 has been extended.

The government has also sought to increase money in the hands of employees and employers via EPF-related measures.

