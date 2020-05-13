Global  

England and Tottenham midfielder Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday (May 13).

ALLI HEADERING GOAL STORY: Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London home in the early hours of Wednesday (May 13) and the assailants got away with hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of valuables, British media reported.

Alli, 24, and his adopted brother Harry Hickford were reportedly hurt in the incident after two men wielding knives broke into the player's home in Barnet and threatened them.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted.

They did not require hospital treatment.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue." Alli and Hickford's girlfriends as well as a friend were also in the house when the incident occurred, the reports said, adding that the occupants were playing cards when the robbers broke in.

"Thank you for all the messages," Alli wrote on Twitter.

"Horrible experience but we're all okay now.

Appreciate the support." Alli is due to return to training with Spurs next week ahead of a possible resumption of Premier League matches in June following the coronavirus pandemic.

