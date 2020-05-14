Security advisor on Alli attack: A matter of time until a footballer is killed

Global  

It is "only a matter of time" before a footballer or their partner is severely injured or even killed in a botched home invasion, a security adviser to the stars has warned.

Many players flaunting their exorbitant items give away too much information, including their locations and home layout, and become a "challenge" to would-be robbers, said Alex Bomberg of security service Intelligent Protection International.

It comes after a spate of high-profile attacks on top-flight players, most recently on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

