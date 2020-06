State prepares for wildfire season amid virus pandemic

GETTING READY TO JUGGLE THATCHALLENGE ALONG WITH THEPANDEMIC AT THE SAME TIME.

FOXFORTY'S ASHLEY ZAVALAEXPLAINS.WELL, IT'S PUT MANY PARTSOF LIFE ON PAUSE, THECORONAVIRUS ISN'T STOPPING.CALIFORNIA'S WILDFIRE SEASONSTATE LEADERS SAID WEDNESDAY.SO FAR THE STATE HAS FOUGHTMORE THAN 1100 WILD FIRES IN2020 RESPONSE PREVENTION ANDPREPAREDNESS.VERY SIMPLY THOSE 3 THINGSEVERY ONE OF THEM.IS BEING INVESTED INDESPITE A BILLION BUDGETDEFICIT GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMEDOUBLING DOWN ON FUNDINGBOOSTS FOR CAL FIRE.

THEGOVERNOR WEDNESDAY AFFIRMINGHIS COMMITMENT TO APPROPRIATEMONEY FOR 450,000 ACRES ANDFORCED MANAGEMENT 600ADDITIONAL FIREFIGHTERS 26 NEWFIRE ENGINES FOR INCIDENTCOMMAND UNITS AND 12 BLACKHAWK HELICOPTERS WERE NOTGOING TO WALK THAT BACK JUSTTOO IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF OURMUTUAL AID AND PUBLIC SAFETYWELL AS STATE LEADERS WORK TOMAKE SURE COVID-19 DOESN'TFINANCIALLY HINDER THE FIREFIGHT THE VIRUS WILL CHANGEHOW STATE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTHANDLES FUTURE FIREEVACUATIONS POSSIBLY DOINGTHEM EVEN MORE AHEAD OF TIMETHAN USUAL WE'RE LOOKING ATPOSSIBLY USING HOTEL.WHERE WE HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY TO EVACUEES INHOTELS, SINGLE ROOMS. VERSUSCONGREGATING IN DE A LARGE.SORT OF LIKE A DORMITORY OR ORSCHOOL GYMNASIUM WHICH WETYPICALLY WE'RE LOOKING AT ANEVENT THAT WE DO DO PUTTING INPARTITIONS IS SEGREGATINGAPPROPRIATELY PUTTING AIRCLEANERS AND AIR PURIFIERS INPLACE HOW MUCH ALL OF THISWILL COST WHAT CUTS MIGHT BEMADE AND HOW IT COULD AFFECTTAXPAYERS GOVERNOR NEWSOME ISSET TO LAY IT ALL OUT IN HISUPDATED BUDGET PROPOSAL