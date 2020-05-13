U.S. judge asks if Flynn should be held in contempt

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday sought advice on whether former Trump aide Michael Flynn should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury, just days after the Justice Department abruptly asked to drop the case against Flynn.

A U.S. judge is asking whether Michael Flynn should be held in contempt of court.

It's a signal Judge Emmet Sullivan is reluctant to let the Justice Department drop its case against Flynn.

On Wednesday (May 13), he tasked a retired federal judge to advise on the question because Flynn, an ex-Trump aide, tried to abandon his guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

In a short written order, Sullivan sought ex-judge John Gleeson's recommendation on whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury.

Flynn had testified under oath in 2017, pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his previous interactions with Russia.

Sullivan is interested in the question of contempt because Flynn then switched lawyers and tactics.

Flynn later accused the FBI of tricking him, saying he had never lied and trying to get his guilty plea withdrawn.

Last week the U.S. Justice Department abruptly asked Sullivan to drop criminal charges against Flynn following mounting pressure from Trump and his political allies.

Sullivan also said he asked Gleeson to make the case for why the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the charges against Flynn -- should be rejected.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.