King Soopers worker pleads for grocery store to mandate masks for customers Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:17s - Published 3 hours ago King Soopers worker pleads for grocery store to mandate masks for customers As the state begins to reopen, the fear for frontline workers in grocery stores contracting COVID-19 is growing, and one Aurora employee says she wants the store to make face masks mandatory for customers in order to protect workers. 0

