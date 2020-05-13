Rapper 6ix9ine Has $200k Kid's Charity Donation Rejected

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — The No Kid Hungry campaign has rejected rapper 6ix9ine's $200,000 donation as he does not align with their values.

The rapper, who was recently in prison for crimes he carried out as part of a violent gang before making a successful comeback, branded the decision as 'cruel.'

According to the BBC, the Brooklyn rapper had even evaded jail time on previous charges, including child sex offenses with a 13-year-old girl, to which he pleaded guilty to and was ordered to serve a four-year-probation.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, 6ix9ine, or Daniel Hernandez announced he was donating $200,000 to the campaign, which seeks to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. The non-profit organization that runs the campaign, 'Share Our Strength' told the BBC it had declined the controversial rapper's offer, saying, 'We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation.'

'As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.'

The rappers extensive list of crimes includes racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder charges.

Hernandez responded on Instagram saying that he had 'never seen something so cruel'

