Chaffee County Sheriff, CBI, FBI now investigating disappearance of Maysville area woman

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, 11th Judicial District, Salida Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff have joined the Chaffee County Sheriff in launching an investigation into the disappearance of a Maysville area woman.

Chaffee County Sheriff, CBI, FBI now investigating disappearance of Maysville area woman

