Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made

Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made

Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made

Despite rumors circulating in online discussion groups, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew remains a missing person, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

She was reported missing on May 10.

Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made

Suzanne Morphew disappearance: Law enforcement searching residential property near Salida for missing Chaffee County woman

Authorities are searching a residential property on the east side of Salida for missing Chaffee...
Denver Post - Published


