Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made Despite rumors circulating in online discussion groups, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew remains a missing person, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. She was reported missing on May 10. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Despite rumors, Chaffee County sheriff says Suzanne Morphew has not been located, no arrests made THOSE CAMPING THIS WEEKEND OR ATALL THIS SUMMER, THE DO'S ISDON'TS AS COLORADO REBOUNDS.



