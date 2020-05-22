Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Search For Missing Mom On Residential Property In Salida

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Search For Missing Mom On Residential Property In Salida

Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Search For Missing Mom On Residential Property In Salida

The FBI, CBI and Chaffee County Sheriff's Office are searching what appears to be a residential construction site on the east side of Salida.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Suzanne Morphew disappearance: Law enforcement searching residential property near Salida for missing Chaffee County woman

Authorities are searching a residential property on the east side of Salida for missing Chaffee...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jewels4Jewel

Youtube Channel Jewels Of Thought RT @CBSDenver: Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Looking For Missing Mom Search Residential Property In Salida https://t.co/hQoAnc0DXM… 18 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Finding #Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Search For #Missing Mom On Residential Property In - May 22 @ 7:41 PM ET https://t.co/RDRhxqQJXm 47 minutes ago

essox2

Andy RT @AnicaPadilla: Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Looking For Missing Mom Search Residential Property In Salida https://t.co/L4sSdF… 4 hours ago

AnicaPadilla

Anica Padilla Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Looking For Missing Mom Search Residential Property In Salida… https://t.co/DbDlnMppAc 4 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Finding Suzanne Morphew: Investigators Looking For Missing Mom Search Residential Property In Salida… https://t.co/Sa9yCkmnxJ 4 hours ago