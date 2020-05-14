Global  

Junior doctor launches auction to raise funds to plug PPE gaps

Katie Sanderson, a junior doctor, has decided to launch a celebrity auction to help raise funds to plug PPE gaps on the front line.

The Asks for Masks auction will be hosted by Sue Perkins and includes lots such as a dance masterclass with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff and a 1982 World Cup England football shirt signed by Kevin Keegan.

