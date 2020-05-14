Junior doctor launches auction to raise funds to plug PPE gaps
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Katie Sanderson, a junior doctor, has decided to launch a celebrity auction to help raise funds to plug PPE gaps on the front line.
The Asks for Masks auction will be hosted by Sue Perkins and includes lots such as a dance masterclass with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff and a 1982 World Cup England football shirt signed by Kevin Keegan.