Migrants gather at Chandigarh ISBT for screening

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Migrant workers gathered at Chandigarh Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on May 14.

All the workers will be screened before boarding the buses to the railway station.

They will then leave for their native states on Shramik Special trains.

Indian Railways cancelled all tickets till June 30.

However, all special trains and Shramik Special train to ply as usual.

