Delhi lockdown: Markets want to open, most want malls & schools shut | Oneindia News
Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi fovt received 5 lakh suggestions on reopening the capital,most want schools and malls to stay shut; HRD Minister says NCERT is exploring ways to restart schools keeping precautions against Covid-19 in mind; India readies to test 4 Ayurvedic drugs against Coronavirus as add-on treatment; Shoojit Sircar decides to release his film on OTT platform Amazon Prime, other big Bollywood productions may follow and more news #NirmalaSitharaman #AtmanirbharBharat #GulaboSitabo