Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions

The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21.

The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Both countries agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise.

According to Reuters, Canada is now pushing for the measures to remain in effect for another month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada, U.S. appear likely to extend travel restrictions until June 21: Canadian sources

Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Mota Ventures posts record 39% jump in revenue in April driven by demand for natural health solutions

Mota Ventures Corp (CSE:MOTA) (OTCPINK:PEMTF) (FSE:1WZ1) revealed Monday that its e-commerce-focused...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ppl4justice

Athena @Amy_Siskind This is the reason, not only Canada, but the World will stay away. United States Coronavirus Cases: 1,… https://t.co/R9t05NosN4 3 minutes ago

LuigiIantomasi1

Luigi Iantomasi RT @MLS: Game. Changer. 👀⚽ 65 former U.S. Soccer Development Academy clubs will join the League’s 30 existing club academies to create a p… 7 minutes ago

istsprings

IST The next Practical Spring Design online open course will be on the 16th - 17th June 2020, from 10am CST. We had a l… https://t.co/08FnIe0Ypp 1 hour ago

studentlifein

Studentlifeinternational Do you have a question about going to study the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, or Canada? Please contact… https://t.co/8PVC3NsbUI 2 hours ago

gabeyray1512

gabeyray1512🆘 RT @depressionnote: Suicide hotline numbers 📞 United kingdom 🇬🇧 116 123 United states 🇺🇸 1-800-273-8255 Canada 🇨🇦 1 800 456 4566 Ireland… 2 hours ago

canadatradelink

canadatradelink Coronavirus: airports prepare for potential new threat – you This may become the new reality as air travel will tak… https://t.co/cQ9RIOyCn6 3 hours ago

DinhoAlli

PeléAlliDinho RT @UTDiceland: Suicide hotline numbers 📞 United Kingdom 🇬🇧 116 123 United States 🇺🇸 1-800-273-8255 Canada 🇨🇦 1 800 456 4566 Ireland 🇮🇪 1… 3 hours ago

ErikaVines

Erika vines RT @WIH_Tribune: BREAKING: The @PWHPA has announced a new regional structure for the 2020-21 season. Five regional training hubs will be fo… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone [Video]

The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone

The FBI seized the cell phone of North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr and served him with a search warrant. Burr and a family member are being investigated for selling stock after receiving..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Goldman Sachs Slashes Forecasts [Video]

Goldman Sachs Slashes Forecasts

Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images Goldman Sachs now thinks second-quarter GDP will decline 39%, and increased its peak unemployment rate estimate to 25% from 15%, according to a note published..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published