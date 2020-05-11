United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions
The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21.
The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Both countries agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise.
According to Reuters, Canada is now pushing for the measures to remain in effect for another month.