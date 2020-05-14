ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.
Is reporting 7 new cases of coronavirus that's according the indiana state department of health's numbers released today.
There are now more than 25 thousand positive cases of covid-19 in the state.
1,482 hoosiers have died from the illness so far.
Cass county reported two new cases today.
Montgomery county is also reporting seven new cases.
