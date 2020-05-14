Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

Is reporting 7 new cases of coronavirus that's according the indiana state department of health's numbers released today.

There are now more than 25 thousand positive cases of covid-19 in the state.

1,482 hoosiers have died from the illness so far.

Cass county reported two new cases today.

Montgomery county is also reporting seven new cases.

Thursday




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WLFI

WLFI News 18 ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death https://t.co/7lQW510STB 59 minutes ago

Iogansport

logansport RT @WLFI: ISDH: Cass County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, Tippecanoe 10 https://t.co/eeXVoyLaL9 2 days ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 ISDH: Cass County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, Tippecanoe 10 https://t.co/eeXVoyLaL9 2 days ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 ISDH: Carroll County reports second COVID-19 death, Tippecanoe reports 5 new cases https://t.co/RgFb26Abd5 6 days ago

JamieAgee6

Jamie Agee ISDH: Cass County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, Tippecanoe 7 https://t.co/uoRRctHMVC 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports No Additional Coronavirus Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting just six new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and no additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
One Way the Pandemic is Creating Jobs: Contact-Tracing [Video]

One Way the Pandemic is Creating Jobs: Contact-Tracing

The coronavirus has cost millions of Americans their jobs and while they hopefully will return as precautionary measures loosen, the pandemic is also creating jobs. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published