ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

There are now more than 25 thousand positive cases of covid-19 in the state.

1,482 hoosiers have died from the illness so far.

Cass county reported two new cases today.

Montgomery county is also reporting seven new cases.

Thursday