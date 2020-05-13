Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISDH: Howard and White Counties report an additional COVID-19 death, Montgomery reports two

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
ISDH: Howard and White Counties report an additional COVID-19 death, Montgomery reports two

ISDH: Howard and White Counties report an additional COVID-19 death, Montgomery reports two

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday that 492 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ISDH: Howard and White Counties report an additional COVID-19 death, Montgomery reports two

Covid-19 numbers.

Howard county has 12 new cases - and another person there has died from the coronavirus.

Clinton county is reporting has 8 more cases and tippecanoe county has 4 new cases.

White county is reporting an additional death - and four new cases.

Montgomery county has two more deaths - for a countywide total of 13.

Benton and jasper counties are also reporting new cases.

The state is reporting 14 confirmed additional deaths.

That brings indiana's total to 1,621.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will speak about the state's response to the pandemic this afternoon at 2-30.

You can catch that air and online at wlfi dot com.

An about face by kroger after initially




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jffdmrly

Jff Dmrly ISDH: Spike in COVID-19 cases in Howard, White and Tippecanoe Counties https://t.co/KuGrzSWMI7 1 day ago

JamieAgee6

Jamie Agee ISDH: Spike in COVID-19 cases in Howard, White and Tippecanoe Counties https://t.co/S3bKmEy9U6 2 days ago

Shea7Shea

EricaShea RT @WLFI: Howard County saw in increase in cases by 23, White by 14 and Tippecanoe by 10. https://t.co/c5IWN0NSst 2 days ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Howard County saw in increase in cases by 23, White by 14 and Tippecanoe by 10. https://t.co/c5IWN0NSst 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death [Video]

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, White and Howard each report one additional death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Credit: WLFIPublished
ISDH: Montgomery, Newton, and White Counties COVID-19 deaths increase [Video]

ISDH: Montgomery, Newton, and White Counties COVID-19 deaths increase

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Saturday that 409 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Credit: WLFIPublished