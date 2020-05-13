ISDH: Howard and White Counties report an additional COVID-19 death, Montgomery reports two

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday that 492 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Howard county has 12 new cases - and another person there has died from the coronavirus.

Clinton county is reporting has 8 more cases and tippecanoe county has 4 new cases.

White county is reporting an additional death - and four new cases.

Montgomery county has two more deaths - for a countywide total of 13.

Benton and jasper counties are also reporting new cases.

The state is reporting 14 confirmed additional deaths.

That brings indiana's total to 1,621.

Indiana governor eric holcomb will speak about the state's response to the pandemic this afternoon at 2-30.

