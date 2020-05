Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:04s - Published 3 hours ago Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News Video chatting app Houseparty rallied Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and more stars for the ultimate virtual bash this weekend. 0

