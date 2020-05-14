Global  

Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama

President Donald Trump wants to investigate former Pres.

Barack Obama for ""the biggest political crime and scandal" in US history." Business Insider reports that Trump has asked GOP Sen.

Lindsey Graham to have Obama testify about "Obamagate." What is "Obamagate"?

"Obamagate" is a conspiracy theory that accuses the Obama admin of concocting the Russia investigation and targeting Trump officials for politically reasons.

Trump took to Twitter to harangue Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary committee, to call Obama to testify.

"He knew EVERYTHING.

Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it.

No more Mr. Nice Guy.

No more talk!" Graham responded to Trump's tweet, telling Politico he will not call Obama in to testify.

"I don't think now's the time for me to do that," Graham said.

"I don't know if that's even possible.

I understand President Trump's frustration, but be careful what you wish for."

