Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd pitches epic Rick and Morty crossover
|
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd pitches epic Rick and Morty crossover
Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd pitches epic Rick and Morty crossover The actor - who famously played Doctor Emmett Brown opposite Michael J.
Fox's Marty McFly in the iconic time travel movie trilogy - made the lighthearted suggestion after filmmaker J.J.
Abrams brought up similarities between the films and the popular animated show.
During Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' video conference on YouTube, Lloyd teased: During Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' video conference on YouTube, Lloyd teased: However, co-writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis weren't too receptive to the idea.
Gale laughed: