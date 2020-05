Carrie Symonds joins Boris Johnson for Clap for Carers Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 days ago Carrie Symonds joins Boris Johnson for Clap for Carers Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, stand in Downing Street, London, to join in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. 0

Recent related news from verified sources New parents Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson lead nationwide clap for carers New parents Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds led the clap for carers and keyworkers this week.

In Pictures: A different perspective on the weekly clap for carers Boris Johnson was accompanied by partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street in the weekly clap...

