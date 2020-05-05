Tyson Foods announces temporary price reduction Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 24 minutes ago Tyson Foods announces temporary price reduction Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products, but it's only for the rest of this week. From now until Saturday, the company says it will discount its meats by 20-30%. 0

Tyson Foods announces temporary price reduction BUT IT'S ONLY FOR THE REST OF THIS WEEK. FROM NOW UNTIL SATURDAY-- THE COMPANY SAYS - IT WILL DISCOUNT ITS MEATS BY TWENTY TO THIRTY PERCENT... INCLUDING CHUCK AND ROUND ROASTS - AS WELL AS SOME GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS. THE DISCOUNT COMES AS THE COST OF GROCERIES OVERALL INCREASED BY MORE THAN TWO AND HALF PERCENT LAST MONTH. THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS SAYS - THAT WAS THE BIGGEST INCREASE FROM ONE MONTH TO THE NEXT SINCE 19- 74.





