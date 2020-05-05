Global  

Tyson Foods announces temporary price reduction

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products, but it's only for the rest of this week.

From now until Saturday, the company says it will discount its meats by 20-30%.

0
INCLUDING CHUCK AND ROUND ROASTS - AS WELL AS SOME GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS. THE DISCOUNT COMES AS THE COST OF GROCERIES OVERALL INCREASED BY MORE THAN TWO AND HALF PERCENT LAST MONTH. THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS SAYS - THAT WAS THE BIGGEST INCREASE FROM ONE MONTH TO THE NEXT SINCE 19-74.




