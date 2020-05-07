COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with Bill Gates via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates via video conferencing on May 14.

The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19.

They also discussed about the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and RandD to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi underlined the conscious approach that the India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis-an approach based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging.

He appreciated health related work being done by Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19.