Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with Bill Gates via video conferencing

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with Bill Gates via video conferencing

COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with Bill Gates via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates via video conferencing on May 14.

The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19.

They also discussed about the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and RandD to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi underlined the conscious approach that the India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis-an approach based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging.

He appreciated health related work being done by Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gopal Baglay appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka [Video]

Gopal Baglay appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Gopal Baglay was appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. He presented his credentials to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a ceremony held through video-conferencing...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Cuomo Under Fire For State Rebuilding Team [Video]

Cuomo Under Fire For State Rebuilding Team

Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a team to help him rebuild his state, which has been devastated by CoronaVirus. According to Business Insider, Cuomo is tapping Bill Gates and former..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published