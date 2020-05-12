Churches consider reopening

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT
Minnesota churches can open, with restrictions, on Monday
0
/// when minnesota's stay at home order expires on monday?

Places of worship will be able to open their doors to small groups.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is finding out how one church is planning on getting back to normal under these guidelines.xxx on the scene look live: the doors here at autumn ridge church in rochester will remain close to the public.

But when that day comes for the doors to open folks will be asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer before entering the building.

On a typical sunday hundreds of people would fill this room.

Now it's empty and will stay empty for a little while longer.

Rick henderson is the senior pastor at autumn ridge church.

He says while the governor has given them the green light to open?

They've consulted the church covi?

19 task force which advised to remain closed for the time being.

In the meantime they're cleaning the facility and making sure sanitation guidelines are in place before in person services return.

"as we move forward we are evaluating all kinds of options.

It could include taking the temperature of people who come in.

Picking one door in which people come in a separate door in which people go out and maintaining that people wear masks and are properly spaced when they are in our facility.

Look live: for now the services



