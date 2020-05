Johnson County tracking hospital bed availability in KC region Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:58s - Published now Johnson County tracking hospital bed availability in KC region For nearly two months, we’ve heard about flattening the curve to not overwhelm the Kansas City region’s hospital capacity. The plan worked, according to multiple health officials KMBC 9 News has spoken with over the past few weeks, since hospitals started tracking handled the number of COVID-19 patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Johnson County tracking hospital bed availability in KC region THAT WE WILL BE WATCHING IN THEMONTHS AHEAD.REPORTER: WE ARE TRACKING WHATIS CALLED THE POSITIVITY RATE.IT SHOWS IF COVID-19 ISSPREADING.IT IS EASIER TO TRACKING KANSAS.WE NOW HAVE TWO MONTHS OF DATAFROM THE COVID-19 TRACKINGPROJECT.LET ME DRAW ATTENTION TO THISBLUE LINE, THE AVERAGE OF TESTSCOMING BACK POSITIVE.LOOK AT WHERE THAT LINE IS TAKENUS, COMING UP TO AN AVERAGE OF17.3% IN KANSAS.JUST YESTERDAY, IT IS DOWN TO9.4%.THAT IS GOOD NEWS, SINCE THEWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ONCETHAT AVERAGE AROUND 10% TO SHOWENOUGH TESTING IS HAPPENING.THE PINK BARS ON THE GRAPHSHOWED MORE TESTS ARE COMINGONLINE.GOOD NEWS.IT IS NOT AS EASY TO TRACK INMISSOURI.OR NUMBERS SHOULD BE COMING OUTFROM THE STATE COME FRIDAY.WE WILL BE TRACKING THAT ALONGWITH DEEPER NUMBERS HERE IN THEKANSAS CITY REGION





You Might Like

Tweets about this