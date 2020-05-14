Global  

Sen. Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades

Sen. Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades

Sen. Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades

Sen.

Burr Steps Down as Intelligence Committee Chair as FBI Probes Stock Trades On Thursday, the Republican Senator from North Carolina informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would be stepping down.

Sen.

McConnell, via 'The Washington Post' Burr's cellphone was seized by the FBI as part of an investigation of stock trades made on behalf of the senator.

The trades were conducted before the market crashed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burr made a statement regarding his decision.

Sen.

Burr, via 'The Washington Post' A replacement for Burr has not been announced.

Republican Senators Risch and Rubio are next in line for the position per seniority.

