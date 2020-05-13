Wisconsin Citizens Crowd Bars After Supreme Court Shuts Down Stay-At-Home Order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor of overturning Gov.

Tony Ever’s stay-at-home order.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack called the order a “controlling, subjective judgement.” Evers then accused the high court and Republican-controled legislature for causing “chaos.” According to Business Insider, as the order was lifted, people began crowding places like bars.

In some places where people went to drink, patrons did not wear masks and ignored social-distancing rules.