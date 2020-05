Gov. Tony Evers briefs public after Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

CHANGES.WHAT'S THE LATESTFROM THEGOVERNOR?NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS MOREAFTER HEARINGFROM GOVERNOREVERS.JULIANA??GOVERNOR EVERSAND STATE OFFICIALSSAID THEY WEREDISAPPOINTED WITHTHE WISCONSINSUPREME COURT'SDECISIONYESTERDAY...CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT ITCOULD MEAN FOR THESTATE..."BECAUSE OF THECOURT'S DECISION,MANY MORE PEOPLECOULD GET SICK ANDOVERWHELM OURHOSPITALS.

BUT NOT IFWE STAY THE COURSEAND STAY HOME.""JUST BECAUSEREPUBLICANS SAID ITCAN BE A FREE FORALL, THAT DOESN'TMEAN WE HAVE TOTHROW OUT GOODJUDGEMENT."AND WHILE THESTATEWIDE SAFER ATHOME ORDER IS NOLONGER IN EFFECT...IN SOME CASESRULES ARE NOWDIFFERENT COUNTYTO COUNTY.."WE'RE ESSENTIALLY,MILE BY MILE THEREMAY BE DIFFERENTRULES ACROSS ALLTHE STATE OFWISCONSIN SODISAPPOINTED INTHAT."BUT SOMEREPUBLICANLAWMAKERS SAYTHEY FEEL THEAPPROACH ISAPPROPRIATE."THE VAST MAJORITYOF COUNTIES HAVETEN CASES OR LEFTAND ALMOST NOBODYIN THE HOSPITALS.

SOTHOSE COUNTIESSHOULD BE ABLE TODECIDE FORTHEMSELVES WHAT'SBEST FOR THEIRCOMMUNITIES JUSTLIKE COUNTIESEXPERIENCINGOUTBREAKS SHOULDDO WHAT THEY NEEDTO DO TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE."REPUBLICAN STATEREPRESENTATIVE JIMSTEINEKE ALSO SAIDHE'S HOPINGBUSINESSES AREUSING THEWISCONSINECONOMICDEVELOPMENTCORPORATIONSGUIDELINES FORREOPENIG.."IF MENARDS ANDHOME DEPOT AND ALLTHESE OTHER BIG BOXSTORE CAN FUNNELTHOUSANDS OFPEOPLE THROUGHEVERY DAY AND WEDON'T HAVE ANYISSUES, I THINKSMALLER RETAILERSCAN DO THE SAMETHING IF THEY'RETAKING SIMILARMEASURES."GOVERNOR EVERSCONTINUES TOENCOURAGE PEOPLETO DO THEIR PART,WEARING MASKS,SOCIAL DISTANCING,STAYING HOME IFPOSSIBLE, ANDLIMITING TRAVEL.AS FOR WHAT'SNEXT... GOVERNOREVERS SAID HE DIDTALK WITHREPUBLICANLEGISLATIVE LEADERSTODAY.

HE SAID HEDIDN'T HEARANYTHING ABOUT APLAN.

HE EXPECTSTHEY WILL TALK AGAINNEXT WEEK.LIVE IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC 26.