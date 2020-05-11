Don't Tell, Ask: Sweden's Scarily High COVID-19 Death Toll
Sweden never issued any mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Instead, the Nordic country asked its citizens to voluntarily maintain social distance.
According to Business Insider, Sweden has a relatively high per-capita death toll and case count compared to other countries.
That's an indicator the strategy might not be working, which came as a surprise to Swedish epidemiologists.