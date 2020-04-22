Tattoo parlors open against state orders

Under the state's stage 3 of reopening -- nonethless we're seeing some open up across our area..

Our vanessa romo is live in chico - vanessa, how are things going for these business owners?

Many tattoo and piercing shops are opening their doors and seeing quite the turn out.

Red room tattoo is one of many shops open right now.

Many tattoo buisnesses did not want to speak on-camera due to community backlash.

They also did not want me to film inside.

According to red room tattoo's instagram page--- it says quote--- the city of chico decided to open up tattoo shops--- end quote.

Chico's city manager with a different take.

One of the main things people need to understand is the city is not authorizing any non essential businesses or high risk buisnesses to open right now.

If people do not abide by the state order, the governor's order they they're putting themselves at risk and so right now we continue to go to the state and seek out some guidance on what those ramifications will be so those businesses can be aware of what that is the city manager says it is possible the state may step in and "engage" with non-essential businesses license to operate.

He also says the city will do its part to educate the shops on the coronavirus.

In chico, vanessa romo ann.

A handful of tattoo shops say they are doing appointment only, but some are completely open.

Governor gavin