Condors teammates remember Colby Cave Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:38s - Published 14 hours ago Condors teammates remember Colby Cave 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Condors teammates remember Colby Cave HOCKEY WORLD LOST COLBY CAVE-WHO LEGEND WAYNE GRETZKY CALLEDAWONDERFUL HOCKEY PLAYER AND ANEVEN BETTER PERSON.TEAMMATE TYLER BENSON IS MISSINGHIS OLD STALL MATE.SOT - TYLER BENSON - FORMERCONDORS FORWARD"HE ALWAYS HAD A BIG SMILE ON HISFACE AND A POSITIVE ATTITUDETHAT WASINFECTIOUS TO THE WHOLE ROOM."CAVE DIED IN APRIL OF A BRAINBLEED AT THEAGE OF 25 -- HIS HOCKEY CAREERWAS JUST BEGINNING -- AND WASTHOUGHT OFAS THE ULTIMATE TEAM PLAYERACCORDING TO GOALIE STUARTSKINNER.SOT - STUART SKINNER - CONDORSGOALIE"HE'S JUST ONE OF THOSE GUYS THATWAS ALWAYS GOING TO BE BY YOURSIDESUPPORTING YOU NO MATTER WHEREYOU ARE AS A TEAM ORINDIVIDUALLY, I THINKHE'S THERE TO HAVE YOUR BACK."FROM PROVIDENCE TO BOSTON WITHTHEBRUINS AND THEN BAKERSFIELD TOEDMONTON WITH THE OILERS -- CAVELOVEDPLAYING THE GAME.SOT - TYLER BENSON - FORMERCONDORS FORWARD"EVERYTIME HE WAS AT THE RINK, HEWAS JUST THE HARDEST WORKERAROUND, NO MATTER WHERE IT WAS,EDMONTON, WHERE I WAS ABLE TOPLAY A FEW GAMES WITH HIM, ORBAKERSFIELD, HE DIDN'T CAREWHERE HE WAS, HE WASALWAYS SHOWING UP TO WORK ASHARD AS HE CAN." THEY WON'TSKATE ON THE ICE TOGETHERAGAIN -- BUT SKINNER IS THANKFULFOR THE YEAR THEY DID.SOT - STUART SKINNER - CONDORSGOALIE "HE'S ONE OF THE BEST IN THEBUSINESS AND I'M VERY LUCKY TOSAY THAT HE WAS MYFRIEND AND VERY LUCKY TO PLAYWITH HIM THIS YEAR AND CREATE ARELATIONSHIP WITH HIM THIS YEARAND HE'LL BE MISSED BYEVERYONE."REPORTER TAG:THE CONDORS SAY WHEN A NEWCAMPAIGN BEGINS -- THEY'LL HONORCAVE IN DIFFERENT WAYS --- INTHE MEANTIME --THEY ASK THAT YOU SUPPORT THECOLBY CAVE MEMORIAL FUND WHICHHAS ANEMPHASIS ON MENTAL HEALTHINITIATIVES AND PROVIDING ACCESSTO SPORTSFOR UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN. INBAKERSFIELD, MATT LIVELY, 23 ABCSPORTSCONNECTING YOU.23ABC CONTINUES TO CELEBRATELOCAL STUDENTS WITH





