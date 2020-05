Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Sets Reopening Plan Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published 8 hours ago The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese plans to reopen churches for Mass on June 1. 0

