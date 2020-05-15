Getting Ready to Reopen Rochester

KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco is sharing what community leaders want you to keep in mind before more businesses reopen

Mulling over but first tonight?

It's not just the talk of the town... it's the talk of the state.

Minnesota is just 4 days away from reopening retail stores?

Malls?

And other main street businesses.

And starting june 1st?

Bars, restaurants and salons are expected to open up as well.

Xxx (doing live from car) curbside and delivery have become the pandemic dining norm... but starting next month?

Customers could start going back through caé doors and even stay awhile.

Xxx <nats > on a nice day like today?

The streets of downtown rochester are quiet.

But businesses like caé steam are hoping to have more people fill its spaces?

But with a catch.

"there will be some modified seating to accommodate for 6 ft distancing.

With the 50 percent reduction, we will be removing some of our chairs."

C?owner william forsman is hoping to open caé steam again by the beginning of june.

"deliveries, curbside pick ups and preordering is still something we'll be able to do, that's incorporated with our previous model of i?house dining."

On a zoom call?

City and county leaders like mayor kim norton and olmsted county public health director graham briggs doled out advice for business owners with questions.

"if i don't feel safe going into the store because it's too crowded, there's too many people and people aren't wearing masks, i'm not going in."

"if there are stores that aren't necessarily observing this as forcefully as others, that may give you a signal if you are at higher risk, this may not be the right place to go into."

The coronavirus pandemic can be likened to a harsh minnesota winter.

But this "winter" isn't over yet.

Still?

Forsman is feeling optimistic.

"it really hit at a really bad time, but because we know looking when it comes to pools and beaches?

You might be wondering if they will reopen.

A city leader tells me it's looking unlikely.

But the ymca... 125 live and school pools are looking at alternatives like lane swimming.

It's where they open the pool with 6 ft swimming lanes for people to do "laps."

