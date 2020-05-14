Global  

World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India

World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India

The World Bank on May 15 announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to central government programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Junaid Kamal Ahmad, the Country Director for the World Bank in India said, " What COVID-19 has actually got government to create linkages between the system and begin to move the social protection system of India, what will be the 21st social protection system, in that context we have put in 1 billon dollar in social protection package."

World Bank to provide $1 billion loans for social protection

After healthcare, the World Bank on Friday said it had cleared a $1 billion assistance for social...
Zee News



