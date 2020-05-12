Covid-19: Satyendar Jain on what Delhiites want open during lockdown 4.0
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Covid-19: Satyendar Jain on what Delhiites want open during lockdown 4.0
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain listed out the recommendations made by people of Delhi for lockdown 4.0.
He said that most people suggested that people use masks & adhere to social distancing norms. He added that people also suggested that buses be run but not at full capacity.
The minister added that some people also suggested odd-even measures for shops in the capital.
Watch the full video for all the details.