Sonakshi Sinha thanks fans for donating PPE kits to Pune hospital Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 weeks ago Sonakshi Sinha thanks fans for donating PPE kits to Pune hospital Fans of Sonakshi Sinha have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pune's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. The actress took to social media to thank them and acknowledge their donation. 0

