Schools to return in ‘safe and cautious way’ Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 hours ago Schools to return in ‘safe and cautious way’ Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says schools will be reopened in a “safe and cautious way”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Frank McGuire MP Premier announces first “safe, cautious and appropriate” changes from 11.59 pm tomorrow until end of May allows gro… https://t.co/kwXOFheaHc 4 days ago 10 News First Melbourne RT @CandiceWyatt10: BREAKING: On schools... @DanielAndrewsMP would like face to face learning to resume by the end of Term 2. A “gradual, s… 4 days ago News guy 23 RT @SimoLove: PREMIER ON SCHOOLS: Govt is close to finalising a plan for face to face learning to return before end of Term 2. “A gradual s… 4 days ago Marie McInerney Andrews re schools: close to finalising plan for face to face schooling to return before the end of Term 2. We bel… https://t.co/YeZbO0RmUP 4 days ago Candice Wyatt BREAKING: On schools... @DanielAndrewsMP would like face to face learning to resume by the end of Term 2. A “gradua… https://t.co/YxMEApzCmy 4 days ago Simon Love PREMIER ON SCHOOLS: Govt is close to finalising a plan for face to face learning to return before end of Term 2. “A… https://t.co/edbXiHjrwQ 4 days ago