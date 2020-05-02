California amateur golfer masters trick shot during COVID-19 lockdown

Kai Bridges, a California-based amateur golfer comes up with this cool trick shot at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video from May 12, shows Bridges knocking a golf ball against a stool and into a glass cup.

Kai's dad, Bo, told Newsflare: "With the Covid downtime we have found ways at home to keep creating and keep us busy.

Like these fun trick shots my son keeps nailing from all areas of the house."