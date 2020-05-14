Global  

Rs 5,000 crore liquidity for 2 crore dairy farmers through interest subvention: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 unveiled the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, she said, "During COVID lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25%.

A new scheme to provide interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21.

The scheme will unlock Rs 5000 crore additional liquidity, benefit to 2 crore farmers."

