Rs 5,000 crore liquidity for 2 crore dairy farmers through interest subvention: FM Sitharaman
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Rs 5,000 crore liquidity for 2 crore dairy farmers through interest subvention: FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 unveiled the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, she said, "During COVID lockdown period, the demand for milk reduced by 20-25%.
A new scheme to provide interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21.
The scheme will unlock Rs 5000 crore additional liquidity, benefit to 2 crore farmers."