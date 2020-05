Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple as she turns 16 Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple as she turns 16 Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 16th birthday on Thursday by sharing a rare picture of the teenager alongside a gushing caption. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MIX 93-1 Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is her mini-me. https://t.co/r430yjEDf3 53 seconds ago ELLE Canada Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter, Apple, on Her 16th Birthday https://t.co/yZwqCzP4mp 16 minutes ago Q1019 Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Lookalike Daughter For Her Birthday https://t.co/kf5Qd0vWxE 20 minutes ago CanoeShowbiz Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple https://t.co/Tmk4pNSDDe 52 minutes ago Canoe Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple https://t.co/PsL0XYXQ98 1 hour ago #TuckFrump Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Apple for 16th Birthday: 'You Are the Light of My Heart' https://t.co/4YEH1xyspy 3 hours ago People Magazine πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡¦ SA Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare picture of daughter Apple as she turns 16 - https://t.co/wpg7tVYYq2 4 hours ago adam zaccaria Jr Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Pics of Daughter Apple on Her 16th Birthday https://t.co/kHNTTtUkbS 4 hours ago