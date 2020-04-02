Parents build own Whack-a-Mole game using kids as moles
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Parents build own Whack-a-Mole game using kids as moles
Watch little Keiko and older sister Sakura dodge a mallet in this funny game of human Whack-a-Mole with incredibly realistic sound effects.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Parents build own Whack-a-Mole game using kids as moles
Watch little Keiko and older sister Sakura dodge a mallet in this funny game of human Whack-a-Mole with incredibly realistic sound effects.
Mom Kate and her husband spent two days building their own amusement arcade game at home in Bournemouth, on England's south coast.
Explains Kate: "Ten weeks in our flat under lockdown with our two daughters, Sakura aged 7 and Keiko aged 2.
For them, everything seemed to depend on when they could get down to the amusement arcade to play their favourite game - Whack Attack.
"In an effort to keep us all sane we decided to make our own machine in the living room.
I don't think the version my husband and I had in mind completely met with their expectations!" In the end, savvy Sakura gets her revenge by hurling a pretend hammer at mom.