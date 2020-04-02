Parents build own Whack-a-Mole game using kids as moles

Global  

Watch little Keiko and older sister Sakura dodge a mallet in this funny game of human Whack-a-Mole with incredibly realistic sound effects.

Watch little Keiko and older sister Sakura dodge a mallet in this funny game of human Whack-a-Mole with incredibly realistic sound effects.

Mom Kate and her husband spent two days building their own amusement arcade game at home in Bournemouth, on England's south coast.

Explains Kate: "Ten weeks in our flat under lockdown with our two daughters, Sakura aged 7 and Keiko aged 2.

For them, everything seemed to depend on when they could get down to the amusement arcade to play their favourite game - Whack Attack.

"In an effort to keep us all sane we decided to make our own machine in the living room.

I don't think the version my husband and I had in mind completely met with their expectations!" In the end, savvy Sakura gets her revenge by hurling a pretend hammer at mom.




